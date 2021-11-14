Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Capitalization Hits $33,293.32

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $33,293.32 and approximately $386.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.00 or 0.00219694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token (CRYPTO:ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars.

