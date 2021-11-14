ZENZO (ZNZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $521.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $521.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00145651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00037832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.64 or 0.00492237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00083217 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001566 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.