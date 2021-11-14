ZEON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60,278.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $51.33 million and approximately $60,278.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00220545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00085838 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

