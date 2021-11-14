Zero (ZER) Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $10,232.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00303438 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00101604 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00149619 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004313 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,711,638 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.