ZeroSwap (ZEE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.75 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $35.10 million and $6.75 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,880,425 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

