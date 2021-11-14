Zeusshield (ZSC) One Day Volume Tops $38,326.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $363,377.92 and $38,326.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00220478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00086580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

