Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $99.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.18 or 0.00403451 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.52 or 0.01030781 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,292,825,587 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,358,434 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.