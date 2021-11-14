Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Cut by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after buying an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,448,000 after buying an additional 194,339 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

NYSE ZBH opened at $132.38 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.26 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

