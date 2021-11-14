Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.98 Million

Analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to announce $66.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.55 million. ZIX posted sales of $57.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $254.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.61 million to $255.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $288.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $293.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 58.68%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Colliers Securities cut shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ZIX by 59.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. ZIX has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $481.58 million, a PE ratio of -22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

