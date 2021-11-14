ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 64.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $159.32 million and approximately $59.03 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,076.11 or 1.00476221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,669.59 or 0.07100643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.