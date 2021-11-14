ZooKeeper Hits Market Cap of $20.92 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00071032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00073687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,094.51 or 1.00399057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,677.36 or 0.07105019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 72,791,640 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

