Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.61.

ZS stock opened at $349.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.87 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $356.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $554,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,932,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

