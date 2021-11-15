-$0.04 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $27,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,710 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.24. 504,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,217. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.45, a P/E/G ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

