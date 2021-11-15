$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYCR shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $367,906,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $121,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $69,533,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $56,561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $54,701,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,622,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

PYCR stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $30.98. 287,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,481. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

