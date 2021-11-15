$0.10 EPS Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Manitowoc posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.66. 129,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,616. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $758.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 2.33. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

