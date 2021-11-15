$0.11 EPS Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,419. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

