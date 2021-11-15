$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Plains GP reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $11.25. 1,390,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plains GP by 91.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 160,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 130.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

