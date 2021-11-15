$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s earnings. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 570,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,807 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

