$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s earnings. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
