-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGLE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,983,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 90,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.04 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $347.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.47.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

