$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.80 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

