$0.31 EPS Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. Chegg has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.