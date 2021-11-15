-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $184.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:TGS opened at $5.39 on Monday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,388 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

