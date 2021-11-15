$0.53 EPS Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Corning posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 321.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.70. 3,067,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Corning has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.