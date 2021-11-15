$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

