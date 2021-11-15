$0.60 EPS Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

