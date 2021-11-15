$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. ASGN posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,500 shares of company stock worth $14,049,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter worth $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.80. The company had a trading volume of 169,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,840. ASGN has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $129.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

