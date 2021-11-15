$1.49 EPS Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,093,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,448,137. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

