-$1.65 EPS Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will post ($1.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the lowest is ($1.82). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($6.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.37.

ZLAB stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,466,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zai Lab by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after buying an additional 185,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

