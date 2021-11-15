$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH opened at $42.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.