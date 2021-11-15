$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 961.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $18,826,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH opened at $42.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

