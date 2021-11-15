105,843 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Adecoagro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Adecoagro by 3,545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adecoagro by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adecoagro by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adecoagro by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,685,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.19. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $289.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

