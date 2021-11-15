108,400 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Xometry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,323,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,217,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

