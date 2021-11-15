$119.77 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post sales of $119.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $96.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $381.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 119.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $524.47 million, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.41. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

