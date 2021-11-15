130,561 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,448,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.19% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

