13,437 Shares in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of ICU Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $243.62 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

