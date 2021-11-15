$139.01 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report sales of $139.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.93 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $124.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $558.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $557.50 million to $559.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $600.11 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $607.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

VRA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

