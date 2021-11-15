$14.20 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post $14.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.64 million and the highest is $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $10.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $55.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.73 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

