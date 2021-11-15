$153.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post sales of $153.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $594.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $612.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $644.79 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $657.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.75 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

