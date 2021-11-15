$158.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will report sales of $158.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.90 million and the lowest is $154.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $597.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $605.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $677.63 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $678.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $20.06 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $25.46.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

