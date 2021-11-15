175,715 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Masco at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Masco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.
In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
