$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $178.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $186.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $710.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.10 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $858.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $36.23 on Monday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.