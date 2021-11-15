$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $178.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $186.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $710.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.10 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $858.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $36.23 on Monday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.