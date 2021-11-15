1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,084 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $307.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $247.57 and a 1 year high of $321.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.49.

