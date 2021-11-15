1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

