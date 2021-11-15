1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 89,800 Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Largo Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $436,817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $578,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Largo Resources stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

LGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

