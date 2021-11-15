1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in October

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the October 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGIFF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.05. 110,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,110. 1933 Industries has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.