1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.66 million and approximately $50,012.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000890 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

