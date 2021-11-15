1MillionNFTs Reaches Market Capitalization of $156,195.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $156,195.00 and $478,275.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00070816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,295.55 or 1.00595389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.39 or 0.07135085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

