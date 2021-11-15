$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,200 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 348,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.