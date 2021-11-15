$2.73 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post sales of $2.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 million and the lowest is $2.52 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 780.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $1.97 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of -0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

