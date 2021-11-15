21,670 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 34.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 113.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $2,112,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $76.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,845.50 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.