22,015 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CIT Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,789,000 after acquiring an additional 566,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other CIT Group news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Solk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,698. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.